Incoming Davenport Public School's superintendent denied licensure waiver by state of Iowa

The incoming superintendent of Davenport Public Schools will not have the Iowa administrator license waived, according to minutes from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The board decided during its April 12, meeting that Dr. Robert Kobylski’s education in Wisconsin, where he currently serves as Superintendent of the Nicolet Union High School and the Fox Point-Bayside School Districts, does not match Iowa standards.

“Dr. Kobylski is not eligible for the superintendent endorsement because the coursework he completed for his superintendent certification program in Wisconsin was not completed through a regionally-accredited institution and does not reflect Iowa’s content standards,” the decision by the board of Educational Examiners said.

According to the board, Dr. Kobylski received his Wisconsin licensure through the WiscAd program, which the board said “was created specifically for Wisconsin.” The board also said Dr. Kobylski elected to not take “college credit” for the WiscAd program making “it very difficult for consulting staff to ensure alignment with Iowa’s content standards.”

Dr. Kobylski was hired in February to replace Dr. Art Tate. His start date as Davenport superintendent was set for June 1.

TV6 has reached out to the school district for comment and will update this article with more information when we receive it.

