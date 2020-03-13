Increasing Clouds Today/Snow Saturday

A quick moving system will bring clouds back to our area this afternoon and a chance for a wintry mix and snow on Saturday. Right now it appears accumulations of an inch or two are likely in our most southern areas. Areas along I-80 may see a dusting to half inch, but all will melt in the afternoon with highs near 40°. Any snow that does accumulate will have a tough time sticking to roads since we've been so warm. Thus I don't expect major impacts. We will be back in the 50s next week so snow will not stick around long.