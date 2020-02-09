Incredible California winds!

From the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada we have word of some incredible wind gusts just south of Lake Tahoe at the Kirkwood Mountain Resort from early today. Read this portion of the daily forecast discussion!

“The peak wind of the day so far was at the top of Kirkwood Ski

Area with a gust of 209 mph at 7:45AM this morning. If this

observation is verified as accurate, then that could be the new

California all-time record strongest wind! This is an unofficial

measurement until it is certified as accurate by the California

State Climate office.

There are other locations around the Tahoe region Sierra Crest

which are also seeing high winds, but not to the full extent of

Kirkwood, most other stations are around 90-130 mph. There have

already been a few reports of blown down trees around the Kirkwood

area, and after the winds subside it is possible that we will

get more reports of damage and we will make sure to document those.”

Later in the day the NWS Sacramento tweeted: “After further review the 209 mph wind gust reported at Kirkwood seems less likely, as the station seems to have multiple errors including 92 percent relative humidity during the strong winds. Also the wind seem to have been unusually strong the past few days at this station.” Nonetheless there were widespread gusts between 30 and 60 mph in the low lands on Sunday and many power outages as a result. Sometimes a little mixed rain and snow doesn’t seem so bad!!!

