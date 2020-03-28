Infant among the 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the first ever infant death who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

A state employee is also among the latest deaths reported in the state.

Governor J.B. Pritzker began his daily press conference with a somber tone saying, "It's okay to grieve today."

Dr. Ezike says older adults still at a higher risk of severe illness. More than 85% of deaths in Illinois have been people over 60 years-old or older. Despite that, Dr. Ezike says people of all ages are being infected by COVID-19.

In addition, IDPH has announced 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 deaths. In total, IDPH is reporting 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

- McHenry County: male 50s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: female 90s

- Will County: female 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties have reported their first coronavirus cases.

During Governor J.B. Pritzker's daily press conference Saturday, he announced McCormick Place in Chicago will open as the first field hospital in the state to continue addressing the needs of COVID-19 patients.

He also urged Illinois resident to continue social-distancing, saying it is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor announced McDonald's Corporation, located in Chicago, donated 400,000 N95 masks to the state to protect health care workers.