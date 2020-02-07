Infantino infant and toddler carriers recalled posing a fall hazard

Parents of newborns need to pay attention to this recall alert.

Parents of newborns need to pay attention to this recall alert. This recall involves Infantino Soft Infant and Toddler carriers. The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. (NBC)

They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

