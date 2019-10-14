Information series for parents being held at Clinton High School

An information series is being held Monday night at Clinton High School for parents in Clinton, Iowa.

An information series is being held Monday night at Clinton High School for parents in Clinton, Iowa. The session will focus on why teens are at risk for drug and alcohol use and depression and explain how parents can take proactive measures. (KWQC)

It is being hosted by the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition.

The session will focus on why teens are at risk for drug and alcohol use and depression and explain how parents can take proactive measures.

The session runs from 6 to 8 p.m.