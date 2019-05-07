Injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain to return to light duty

After several months of recovery, injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain will return to light duty on Wednesday, May 8, according to a post by the department.

"I want to thank everyone for their continued support and I am looking forward to going back to work and serving my community,” Cain said in a statement to TV6.

Cain, 23, and another firefighter, Lt. Eric Hosette, were injured when a grain-silo exploded at the ADM plant in Clinton on Jan. 5.

Hosette, 33, died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital.

