Injured Clinton firefighter improving, removed from ICU

An Clinton firefighter injured battling a fire earlier this month is improving, according to Rep. Dave Loebsack.

In a Facebook post, Loebsack said he visited firefighter Adam Cain on Saturday.

"Happy to learn that Adam’s condition is improving and he was recently moved out of the ICU," the congressman wrote. "He still needs our thoughts and prayers as he continues to recover."

Cain was seriously injured after an explosion in a silo at the ADM Facility on January 5th. Cain was missing after the explosion, but eventually found by fellow firefighters and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in explosion. He was laid to rest last week.

Loebsack said prayers are still needed as Cain continues to improve.