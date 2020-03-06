Inmate at Thomson prison dies from injuries after a fight

An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois has died in the hospital after suffering life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, On Monday, March 2, 2020, inmate Matthew Phillips, 31, was found unresponsive. Staff members tried to revive him and called for emergency medical services. Phillips was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital on March 5.

A source tells TV6 he was injured in a fight. The prison says no staff members or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Phillips was serving an 87 month sentence out of Texas on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and money laundering. He had been in the Thomson prison since September.

The Thomson prison is a federal maximum security facility that currently houses 1071 male inmates.

