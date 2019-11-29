Inmate punches correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa

A correctional officer was punched in the face by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary Friday morning.

Officials say around 7:25 a.m., the officer found an inmate in an area they weren't authoritzed to be in. After the inmate refused to leave, the officer approached the inmate to restrain him. That's when the inmate punched the officer in the face.

Officials say other staff members in the area immediately helped to restrain the inmate.

The correctional officer who was assaulted was taken to the Jones County Hospital. The officer has since been released from the hospital and returned to duty at the state penitentiary.