Inmates help parents break into car to rescue their baby trapped inside

A Florida family is relieved after they got some help from a very unlikely place.

Two parents accidentally locked their infant inside their vehicle at a judicial center.

Several minutes went by as the parents couldn't enter the vehicle, and they could not afford a locksmith.

Just as the father was about to smash the driver side window, some Florida inmates who were working nearby offered to help.

As the inmates worked to get the door open, the mother kept her baby calm and even found the whole situation a bit humorous.

The father of the infant pried the door just enough for the inmate to get a coat hanger in and unlock the door.

The parents thanked everyone. The baby was just fine.