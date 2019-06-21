Inmates train dogs looking for forever homes

Getting a second chance at life. Inmates at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility are helping train dogs that are deemed unadoptable.

Inside of the prison, Hooch and his handler Zachary Van Dusseldorp learn new tricks and sometimes no treat is worth getting tricked. Many of these dogs and their handlers have been best friends for a while.

“I don't know how I did the last 15 years without a dog,” said Zachary Van Dusseldorp, Hooch’s Handler.

Each one of the dogs came from PAW Animal Shelter in Fort Madison. The Furry Rescue Development Program was started by the prison in collaboration with the animal shelter. Many of the dogs being brought in have health or behavioral issues due to some experiencing neglect or abuse.

“The handlers are responsible for them 24 hours a day. They actually stay in the incarnated individuals rooms,” said Andrea Wright, Executive Officer at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility.

These four-legged friends, like their handlers, have stories of their own

“We are helping them out and giving them a second chance as well. I know what it's like to need a second chance and I can put myself in their shoes, so to speak or their paws,” said Randall Mariet, a Handler.

A second chance that shows there is light after the dark days.

“For them to get adopted somewhat it makes me feel like there's a chance for me that I’ll make it when I go back home,” said Van Dusseldorp.

For 60 days, the pair is together and goodbye is never easy.

“Instead of being a loss it's more he's moving on to something different. I’m going to get another dog and be able to help somebody else out,” said Van Dusseldorp.

“There's no downside to this program at all,” said Sandy Brown, Executive Director of PAW Animal Shelter.

However, the impact and difference is what makes it worth it

“Fun thing when we walk in they're like oh let me tell you about Martha, let me tell you about Duke. They take a lot of pride in how far their dog has come and they want to show them off,” said Brown.

Around 80 handlers have taken part in the program since it started two years ago. So far 100 dogs have come in and 80 have been placed in permanent homes.

