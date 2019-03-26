Inseparable dog and cat adopted together in Boston

An inseparable cat and dog that were surrendered to a Boston shelter in the same carrier now have a forever home together.

Kitty is a six-year-old tabby cat and Leila is a two-year-old Chihuahua. They were dropped off at a Boston shelter a couple of weeks ago in the same carrier after their original owners lost their home and were unable to find a place to live that would accept their pets.

Staff were able to see how devoted the pair were to each other, and special arrangements were made that allowed them to sleep near each other. Typically, the center houses dogs and cats separately.

After a local news story, the shelter got dozens of inquiries about Kitty and Leila, and now, they have a new home with a Sudbury couple.

Staff at the MSPCA adoption center in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood in Boston, said it's unusual for a dog and cat to be surrendered together. This is part of the reason they agreed not to separate them in the shelter.