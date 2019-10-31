Inside look at where high risk youth are held in Scott County jail

Protecting the public and the juveniles who are in the Scott County jail. It’s something jail officials are working hard to balance. In part two of our “Breaking the Cycle” series we look inside the room where high risk juveniles are held.

Right now, they are three juveniles that are being housed inside the county jail. 10 are in other facilities due to lack of space and because of safety reasons.

“This is our juvenile holding right here and we can hold up to seven juveniles and this is called our flex unit,” said Major Bryce Schmidt, Chief Deputy/Jail Administrator for Scott County Jail.

The seven bed facility has single and double bunk beds. The space was originally built to house inmates with special circumstance and not juveniles.

“We don't have the adequate space here to hold them and to do any sort of programming with them that we'd like to do,” said Major Schimdt.

The youth that are in here are not committing simple crimes.

“Robbery first, two robbery seconds, intimidation with a weapon, robbery first, weapons. Again all these charges you are seeing. These are all serious charges you are seeing,” said Major Schimdt.

The space has a limited living area, a shower, and a phone inside.

“Family members can come, they get on a phone, then the inmate or the juvenile can pick up the phone here and they can see each other on the screen. That's how they have their visitations back and forth,” said Major Schimdt.

As of right now, the county jail offers programs to the adult population but the juveniles don’t get as much. They are hoping to fill that void working with the Chicago based group “Youth Advocate Programs”

“These juveniles did not break overnight. They are not going to be fixed overnight. They don't need a program where they go to counseling for an hour once every two weeks,” Major Schimdt said. “They need everyday contact with somebody that can mentor them and look up to them, guide them, so they don't re-offend,” said Major Schimdt.

Re offending that needs to stop so the criminal justice system population doesn't grow.

“We don't want to see that society keeps deteriorating and the only answer is to keep building and building and building and making a larger criminal justice system,” said Major Schimdt.

The juveniles spend their time inside the unit. They never come in contact with the adult inmates. They get checked on every 15 minutes and have time to go outside for recreation.

Although, the county would ideally like programming that helps youth before they enter the criminal justice system. They are at the point where they have to also help the high risk youth that they are currently holding.

The Scott County jail spends around $50 to $60 per juvenile to send each to other facilities.

Major Schimdt says the downfall with having them outside the area is they don't get to see their families as much.