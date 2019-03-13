Insurance agents: Don't wait until it's too late for flood insurance

With snow on the ground and more rain on the way, flooding will be an issue across Eastern Iowa.

Flood insurance takes 30 days to kick in.

The reason for that? Agencies don't want people to buy a policy right after the flood, file their claims, and then cancel their policy.

So they put that waiting period in place. Insurance agents say "Don't wait until June.'

After a brutal January and February, people may see water in areas they never have before.

"I have so many customers that tell me the stories about, 'the creek in their backyard that comes up to their back door, but it never made it in.' But this year may be the year that it makes it in," Insurance agent Scott Parsons said.

Statistics show more than 20% of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk zones.