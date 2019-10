Flaggers will be directing traffic on Mississippi Boulevard between 14th Street and Kimberly Road. This will be to allow construction vehicles in and out of the construction site.

This is expected to begin on Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.

Contractors will pour concrete for the new I-74 structure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers should use caution when driving near and in this area.