Intermittent lane closures announced for I-74 River Bridge construction

Beginning Monday, March 4, Mississippi Boulevard between Kimberly Road and 14th Street will be down to one lane intermittently between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials with the I-74 Bridge say this is weather permitting.

Contractors working on the I-74 Bridge will be installing temporary signals and patching pavement. Officials say the work is expected to be completed in approximately three weeks.

Also beginning Monday, March 4, weather permitting, 14th Street from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to the I-74 ramp and northbound Kimberly Road between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Spruce Hills Drive will be down to one lane intermittently. This will also be for about three weeks while contractors work to install temporary signals and patching pavement along 14th Street and Kimberly Road.

There will be nighttime lane closures on Iowa-bound I-74 starting on Monday, March 11, weather permitting. This will be westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74 between 7th Avenue in Moline and Middle Road in Bettendorf. There will be temporary nighttime lane closures and shoulder closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow contractors to begin clearing. The work is expected to be completed in approximately three weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area.

You can follow along for updates on the I-74 River Bridge project at this link.