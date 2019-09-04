Intermittent lane closures to begin on Thursday on the I-74

Starting on Thursday, September 5, there will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-74 between Middle Road in Bettendorf and River Drive in Moline. This is dependent on the weather.

The I-74 River Bridge's Facebook post made the announcement on Tuesday.

Additionally, there will be nighttime lane closures on Grant Street/US 67 between 8th Street and 16th Street in Bettendorf. This will also be intermittent.

Contractors will be restriping the pavement.

Officials expect the work to be finished in one week.