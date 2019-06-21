We’ve got Pizza Day, Donut Day, Chocolate Chip Day and the list goes on…. But Friday, June 21st is a different type of day, and perhaps a bit better for you. This practice is physical, mental and spiritual and originated in India.

International Yoga Day falls on the summer solstice and that is no coincidence. It’s the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has great significance in many parts of the world.

Our team made their way out to One Tree Hot Yoga in Davenport and spent the morning talking to yogis, instructors, trainees, and students. While each person we spoke with had something special to share, one story stood out to us in particular.

Dan Turner found yoga later in life, telling us, "I turned 40 and realized I needed to make some lifestyle changes. I was about 350 pounds and not heading in the right direction so with some training I got into hot yoga. The first step was to learn how to touch my toes."

Turner takes his daily yoga classes with a bit of heat, "The heat loosens up these old muscles so that's what I really need. I am not a 20-year-old anymore so being able to use that heat to get loose- very, very helpful."

While the weight loss and physical benefit are invaluable, he's gained much more, "My biggest takeaway from hot yoga is I am intentional now. So just about every action I take, whether it's in the workplace, personal life, I am very intentional. I think things through first and just follow through on what I need to do."

If you aren't able to make it to a yoga class to celebrate you've got a few other very simple and easy options. Try taking a deep breath, stretch a bit (even at your desk!) or simply count a few things you are grateful for.

Namaste.