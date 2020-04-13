Intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue in Bettendorf closed through May

The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed starting Monday and last through the end of May to replace the water main and storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection.

Work will also include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection, the city said Monday.

Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until the work has been completed. The completion of the construction will depend on the weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

