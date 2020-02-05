Interview videos played Wednesday in Davenport murder trial

Tre Henderson slammed his fists onto the table in front of him as a Davenport police detective asked over and over about the injuries to his girlfriend's 5-year-old son in April 2018.

The 28-year-old from Chicago, getting more and more emotional as the detective pressed, said, “I promise you, sir, I couldn’t hurt no child” and “I’m not sure what goes on when I’m not around.”

The April 28, 2018 interview was one of several videos played for jurors Wednesday during the third day of Henderson’s trial in Scott County District Court.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death in the death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell.

The boy's mother, Jacqueline Rambert, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment. She is expected to testify at Henderson's trial.

Much of Wednesday’s testimony centered around the timeline provided by Henderson to police and medical personnel in the days leading up to April 27, 2018.

That's the day Rambert called 911 and reported her son was choking and unresponsive.

Bussell was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. He died on May 1, 2018, from complications due to blunt force injuries of the head.

He also had numerous injuries of the torso and extremities.

After Bussell was rushed to the hospital, Henderson talked to Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, another officer and a representative from the Department of Human Services at the couple’s apartment in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive.

The interview, captured on Johnson’s body camera, was played for jurors Wednesday.

Henderson said he moved in with Rambert and Bussell three weeks earlier. Johnson testified that information in Henderson’s phone indicated he moved in in February.

Henderson said Rambert was working on April 22, 2018, and he was watching Bussell.

He said he heard glass break in the kitchen and found the boy on the floor with his back against the refrigerator. He said he noticed a knot on the Bussell's head.

Henderson said he checked to make sure the boy didn’t cut himself on a coffee mug that broke when he fell, then texted Rambert and took Bussell to her work.

Henderson and Bussell sat in the car in the parking lot until Rambert got off work a few hours later.

“I didn’t want to sit in the house with her son after he hurt himself because I’m not his legal guardian,” he said on the video. “So I felt that was the best thing, 'take you to your mom,' because if something happened to me, I want someone to take me to my mom.”

Henderson said Bussell seemed normal over the next few days, but noted that he was barely eating, vomiting and overly sleepy. Later, he said it appeared Bussell was walking like he was hurt.

He said Rambert went back to work on April 27, 2018.

That day, Henderson fed Bussell dinner, bathed him and put him to bed around 4:30 p.m.

Later that day, Rambert and Henderson were watching a movie in their room when they heard Bussell choking in his room. Henderson later told police they heard Bussell making choking sounds twice that night.

They checked on the boy and brought him into their bedroom and called 911. Henderson said Rambert called 911 after attempts at CPR failed.

He said he did not notice any marks on the boy other than the bruise around his eye and knot on his head from the fall several days earlier.

Henderson said that while he never saw Rambert hit Bussell, he did stop her form “whooping him” earlier in the week.

Johnson testified police searched Henderson’s phone and recovered a deleted video he made where he made the boy reenact how he fell off the counter five days earlier.

“Why you climb on there for?” Henderson says on the video and demands that Bussell, who was sitting in a small chair in the hallway, show him what happened.

Bussell stepped up the counter - but did not climb on it - and reached his hands towards the back of the counter to get a cup.

A bruise is visible over Bussell’s right eye.

“You look, terrible man, terrible,” Henderson tells the boy as he makes him look in a mirror. "We take you somewhere, how that gonna look on us."

Davenport firefighter Fire Doug Cook testified he asked Henderson how the boy got hurt when he arrived on the scene.

Henderson said Bussell got a chair to get on the counter and fell off and fell against the refrigerator, Cook said.

When questioned by defense attorney Michael Adams, Cook said he didn’t get the impression Henderson saw Bussell fall.

Johnson interviewed Henderson the following day at the police station.

The detective asked him why the boy’s behavior in the days following his alleged fall didn’t raise red flags.

Henderson conceded that he and Rambert should have taken him to the hospital but said the boy’s biological father had told her not to take him.

Johnson showed Henderson photos of the boy’s injuries and asked him repeatedly who caused them.

“It wasn’t me,” Henderson said.

Testimony will continue Thursday.

Adams told jurors in his opening statement that Rambert admitted to hitting the boy with a closed fist, breaking his ribs, and that there is no evidence Henderson abused the boy or that the boy's fatal head injury was caused intentionally.