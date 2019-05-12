Investigation Underway After Barge Collision Spills Toxic Product

The tank vessel Genesis River is docked with scrape marks visible on the side.

Friday afternoon in Houston, Texas - it collided with a tug voyager that was towing two barges with 25,000 gallons of a flammable product called Reformate which is also toxic to people and marine life.

The odor from the spill spread around the bay area and beyond. The smell compared to turpentine, but no shelter in place issued so far.

Air and water monitoring is being conducted around the clock along with the Coast Guard's investigation into what caused another major spill in the channel.

Everyone involved will be interviewed with the focus on communication before the collision.

