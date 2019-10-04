Investigation findings from Hy-Vee credit card data breach

Hy-Vee is providing additional information about a data breach first reported by the company on August 14, 2019.

An investigation began after Hy-Vee detected unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems on July 29, 2019. Cybersecurity firms and federal law enforcement worked together, sifting through the payment card networks.

If you think your data may be part of the breach, there's now a way for you to be sure. Use the Location Look-up Tool and search by city and state. For example, there are four breach location in Davenport; three Market Grilles and a pay-at-the-pump on W. Locust St.

Here's the original statement from Hy-Vee:

Hy-Vee is providing additional information about the payment card incident that we first reported on August 14, 2019. This following information further explains the incident, the measures we have taken, and some steps you can take in response.

After detecting unauthorized activity on some of our payment processing systems on July 29, 2019, we immediately began an investigation and leading cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. We also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (“POS”) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include our Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office).

The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.

The specific timeframes when data from cards used at these locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning December 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. There are six locations where access to card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and one location where access to card data may have continued through August 2, 2019.

