Investigation underway into death of a Scott County inmate

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Scott County Jail.

The sheriff's office say on Monday, April 1, 2019 at approximately 5:45 a.m. a male inmate was found to be unresponsive in his bed at the jail during a morning wellness check. Correctional and Medical staff responded immediately and began to attempt to resuscitate the inmate without success. When Medics arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

The inmate has been identified as 49 year old Billy Ray Lacy of Davenport.

An autopsy was performed at the University of Iowa Hospitals on Tuesday, April 2nd. The results of the autopsy are pending. Final autopsy results are not expected to be concluded for several weeks. The death does not appear to be of suspicious nature.

Lacy was booked into the Scott County Jail on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at approximately 4:15 a.m. after being arrested for OWI 1st Offense, Driving under Suspension, Violation of a Restricted License and Failure to Maintain Control.

Due to the death taking place in the Scott County Jail, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to handle the death investigation.

