Firefighters in Burlington are considering an apartment fire suspicious.

Crews responded to a 2-unit apartment house Saturday morning around 9 a.m. They say the fire was contained to a bedroom and crews were able to knock it down in around 15 minutes.

Two people inside were able to escape it without injury. The fire spread to the attached apartment, displacing four residents. The damage is estimated to be around $27,000. No details on why it's considered suspicious.