UPDATE: Man convicted of leaving the scene after death of Sadie Alvarado

UPDATE 12/7: (AP) A man has been convicted of leaving the scene after his girlfriend leaped to her death from his car in southeast Iowa.

Officials say 28-year-old Damian Hamann of Morning Sun, Iowa, is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in a Death.

Lee County court records say 29-year-old Damian Hamann was found guilty Wednesday of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Hamann told investigators that 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado jumped from his car on Aug. 5 in rural Lee County as they were arguing. He says he drove home to Morning Sun but went back later to look for her.

Her body already had been found by a passer-by. An autopsy report shows she suffered blunt force injuries after her leap and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Alvarado lived in Muscatine.

UPDATE 11/1: Authorities say the death of a 20-year-old woman has been ruled as accidental.

Officials confirm with TV6 that 29-year-old Damian Hamann, the man who was driving the car, will not face any further charges other than the ones that he currently has. Hamann previously pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

TV6 previously reported that 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado was found dead in a ditch on August 5 in Lee County, Iowa. According to a criminal complaint, the driver, Hamann left the scene of an accident which resulted in the death of Sadie.

UPDATE 8/7: Officials have released more information regarding the death of 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado.

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Damian Hamann left the scene of an accident which resulted in the death of Sadie.

Officials say Hamann told officers that on Sunday morning he and his girlfriend, Sadie, had argued and she jumped out of his vehicle on 235th Avenue. Hamann told officers he returned to his home in Morning Sun but returned to Lee County later that day to look for Sadie.

UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman's body that was found in Lee County, Iowa from over the weekend.

Officials say 20-year-old Sadie Alvarado, of Muscatine, was found dead on a gravel road located on 235th Avenue, south of West Point, Iowa in Lee County. Later in the evening, the Lee County Attorney's Office was briefed on undisclosed facts and circumstances and filed charges against 28-year-old Damian Hamann of Morning Sun, Iowa.

Officials say Hamann turned himself on Sunday and is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in a Death.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Tuesday August 7, 2018, at the University of Iowa’s Decedent Care Unit.

The case is still under investigation.

This is a joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ORIGINAL: Law enforcement are investigating a dead body found in rural Lee County.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, it was the body of a white female in her early to mid-20's.

Investigators are aware of the Mollie Tibbetts investigation and say they have no reason to believe it is her. The Iowa Department of Public Safety tells TV6 they have determined the identity of the young woman, but will not release that information at this time.

No word on where the woman was found or a possible cause of death at this time.