Investigators looking at Iowa truck driver in Tammy Zywicki murder

The arrest of an Iowa truck driver accused in the murders of three women from across the country has investigators looking into similar unsolved cases.

That includes a case involving an Iowa college student who disappeared in 1992, according to NBC affiliate WMAQ.

21-year-old Tammy Zywicki was murdered while driving to Grinnell College in 1992. The case is still unsolved. (KWQC)

Tammy Zywicki was headed from the Chicago area to Grinnell College, but never made it there. Her car was found abandoned on I-80 in LaSalle County. Her body turned up nine days later near Joplin, Missouri.

58-year-old Clark Baldwin is a former long-haul trucker who was taken into custody this week in the murder of two women in Wyoming and another woman in Tennessee.

Those murders happened back in the early 90s. Officials say "advances in technology" linked Baldwin to those crimes.