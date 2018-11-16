Iowa wins 2K Classic beating UConn 91-72

NEW YORK (AP) -

Luka Garza scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half, and Iowa beat Connecticut 91-72 in the 2K Classic championship game on Friday night.

Garza was named MVP of the tournament. He also joined Tyler Cook, UConn's Eric Cobb, Oregon's Bol Bol and Syracuse's Jalen Carey on the all-tournament team.

Iowa improved to 3-1 all-time against UConn. It was the first meeting between the schools since Iowa's 70-68 win on Nov. 11, 1999, at Madison Square Garden.

Cook had 26 points and Connor McCaffery added 19 for the Hawkeyes (4-0).

Jalen Adams led the Huskies (3-1) with 20 points. Cobb finished with 16.

UConn coach Danny Hurley was ejected with 1:44 left. He received his first technical foul earlier in the half.