Iowa to retire Megan Gustafson's #10

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will retire Megan Gustafson’s No. 10, the Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced Wednesday at the team’s season-end celebration in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

An official retirement ceremony will take place at a later date. Gustafson is the second Iowa women’s basketball student-athlete to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards’ No. 30 in 1988.

“I was not expecting that,” Gustafson said. “It’s super special to celebrate my team and what we’ve been able to accomplish this year. This is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. But again, I have to thank my teammates and my coaches. They have made me into the player and the person that I am.”

Gustafson, the first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten women’s basketball history, ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). This season, Gustafson netted 1,001 points to become just the fourth Division I female student-athlete, and the only post player, to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson led the nation in five categories, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.6), total points (1,001), field goals made (412), and double-doubles (33).

