Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run is "on-your-own virtual format"

A reminder to Bix runners that the only Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run that is taking place on Thursday will be an "on-your-own virtual format".

Bix officials said Thursday the streets of Davenport will not be blocked off and water will not be provided along the course.

"We encourage people to follow their city’s ordinances for safety as they train for the Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7," officials said. "We follow these safety measures now, so we can hopefully run together again next year."