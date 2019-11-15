Iowa American Water has responded to at least 11 water main breaks this month

According to Iowa American Water officials, this month is "right on track" when responding to water main breaks in the Quad Cities on the Iowa side.

Lisa Reisen, the manager of external affairs with Iowa American Water said Thursday to TV6 that they had responded to 11 water main breaks in the Iowa Quad Cities for the month of November.

"For the entire month of November last year (2018), we had 22 water main breaks in the Iowa Quad Cities," Reisen said.

You can read the full statement from Reisen to TV6 below.

"To date we have 11 water main breaks in the Iowa Quad Cities for November including one today at 402 Manor Drive in Riverdale. The current number of breaks for November this year is really right on track as to what we would expect.

For the entire month of November last year (2018), we had 22 water main breaks in the Iowa Quad Cities.

In general, water main breaks are a normal part of the water utility business. In an average year, our crews will respond to and repair about 200 or so water main breaks. The majority of water main breaks typically occur between November and March. The typical time to repair a main break is about 4 – 6 hours.

While we never know for sure exactly what causes a water main to break—many times weather plays a role. Water mains are not flexible, so in the fall and spring when the ground shifts due to frost going in or out and dramatic variations in temperature, the pipes shift, and if there is a weak spot, it’s going to break. Of course when the ground is very dry as the result of drought conditions, that can also cause pipes shifting in the ground to break.

When a break occurs, we do everything we can to keep our customers in service without any interruption. Whenever possible, our crew repairs the water main under pressure. We also can re-route water flow during repairs to keep customers in service; however sometimes that is not possible. Our priority is always to notify customers in advance when we must temporarily interrupt their water service and then get repairs to the water main made as quickly and safely as possible. We always regret inconveniencing our customers when main breaks occur. Our crews are working diligently to repair broken water mains as quickly as possible.

One reminder for motorists who may come upon our crews making repairs: Please slow down and follow all traffic signs. The safety of our workers is a priority. If possible, motorists are advised to steer clear of these areas if possible to avoid possible traffic delays and inconvenience. We want our employees to return home safely to their families at the end of the day. "