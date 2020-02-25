Iowa American Water offering environmental grants

The company that provides public drinking water for the Iowa Quad Cities and Clinton is offering grants to fund environmental projects.

Iowa American Water Company announced it is accepting applications for its 2020 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.

The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration projects, and hazardous waste collection efforts.

To qualify, a proposed project must be located within an Iowa American Water service area and address a need in the community. All projects will need to be completed between May 1 and November 30, 2020.

Proposals will be judged on innovation along with partnerships with other organizations as well as program sustainability.