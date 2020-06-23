Iowa American Water seeking approval on new discount program for low income customers

Iowa American Water recently filed a request with the Iowa Utilities Board looking to establish a low income discount pilot program for customers.

“While we have made sincere efforts to make water service even more affordable for those customers in the greatest need, water service costs have increased over the years due to much needed capital investment to provide for the continued reliability of water service and to meet new, more stringent quality regulations,” its President Randy Moore, said in a press release.

“The COVID-19 health emergency has dramatically increased financial needs for many of our customers which motivated us to embark on this effort as a way to lessen the impact for those customers who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Iowa American Water is proposing that the discount pilot program be available to all of its residential customers who meet Iowa Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program guidelines.

If a customer is approved in 2020, they would be eligible to receive a discount for their monthly meter charge retroactively to March 13, 2020, coinciding with the approximate beginning of the COVID-19.

If the low income customer discount program is approved by the Iowa Utilities Board, qualified customers would receive a discount of 80% of the monthly meter charge based on a 5/8” meter for 12 months. Currently the meter charge is $14.00 per month, and the resulting discount would be $11.20 on each monthly water bill.

Iowa American Water said the cost of its low income customer discount program would be funded by savings the company is realizing from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The company is proposing the program would expire three years after the effective date or as ordered by the Iowa Utilities Board.