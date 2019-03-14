Iowa American Water tells TV6 why your water may taste like bleach

Have you noticed a bleach smell or bleach taste to your water? You're not alone.

TV6 viewers have reached out asking why their water smells or tastes like bleach. TV6 reached out to Iowa American Water officials and we were told they use sodium hypochlorite, which is also referred to as chlorine or bleach, to disinfect the public drinking water supply.

"(We do this) in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations," Iowa American Water's manager of external affairs Lisa Reisen said. "We have always used a disinfectant to kill harmful bacteria/viruses in the water to protect public health."

Reisen tells TV6 there is no cause for concern for customers as Iowa American Water uses the disinfectant in accordance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations.