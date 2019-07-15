Iowa American Water works to repair out of service fire hydrants, flooding blamed for delays

If you have visited downtown Davenport, you have probably noticed that there are some fire hydrants with plastic bags over them deeming them out of service, but just because you see them does not mean you should be worried.

Iowa American Water, who is responsible for the hydrants, said Monday it is responsible for nearly 8,000 hydrants in the Quad Cities and Clinton and out of all of them only five are deemed out of service, needing repair or replacement. One of them is in Clinton after being hit by a car last week and four others are in the Quad Cities.

Out of service hydrants in the QC include:

 Third & Main Streets in downtown Davenport

 Third & Ripley Streets in downtown Davenport

 12th & Gilbert Streets in Bettendorf

 Devils Glen Road by the Bettendorf Public Works Building

While there are only five official hydrants out of service, you will see others with bags over them. There is one at Emerson and Perry in downtown Davenport. That one is scheduled to be removed. After talking with the fire department, Iowa American Water and the department determined it was not needed because of other hydrants on the block. There is also another at Harrison and Lombard in Davenport. Iowa American Water said it replaced it with one just around the corner last year so they have covered the out of service one so the fire department does not try and use it in an emergency.

Iowa American Water said it works to repair out of service hydrants as soon as possible and alerts fire departments about issues as soon as the issue is discovered. They are currently working to fix the four in davenport, but a company spokesperson said they have not been able to because of flooding and flood cleanup. Iowa American Water said it is working with the city to get them fixed.

The utility said it inspects the hydrants annually and makes improvements as needed.

