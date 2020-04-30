Iowa Attorney General files lawsuits over 'Iowa One call' violations

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed five lawsuits this week in Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Delaware, and Des Moines counties over violations of the “Iowa One Call” law.

Miller said Thursday in a media release that two of the lawsuits in Black Hawk and Cerro Gordo counties were resolved with defendants paying a civil penalty. In four of the cases, he said the defendants damaged underground natural gas or water lines.

The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavated, or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call center for locating underground utilities.

According to Miller, Arends & Sons Construction admitted to the violations in Cedar Falls and agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations.

Yohn Co. admitted to the violations in Clear Lake and agreed to pay a $7,500 civil penalty in addition to the injunctive relief, according to Miller.

Lawsuits remain active against Muscatine Utility for excavations in Mason City; Klima Drainage for work in rural Delaware and Linn counties; and Lumos Electric for excavations in Burlington.

Violators are subject to a civil penalty up to $10,000 per day for violations related to natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines, and up to $1,000 per day involving other underground facilities. Violators also may be liable for the repair costs of damaged facilities.

Excavators, farm operations, and homeowners can notify the Iowa Once Call Notification Center about planned digging or excavating online at www.iowaonecall.com, or by phone at 811 (or toll-free at 800-292-8989).