An alleged nationwide scam preying on business has cost individuals tens of thousands of dollars. The Iowa Attorney General says it all stems from three people in Davenport.

MGN Image

The civil lawsuit filed in Polk County names Alphonso Barnum, his wife LaFayia Barnum both of Davenport and his mother Willie Nance of Rock Island, plus several of their "fictitious" corporations as defendants.

KWQC's Jenna Jackson explains exactly what they're accused of.