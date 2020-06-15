Iowa Baseball and Softball Resumes Amidst COVID-19

Iowa High School Baseball and Softball are the first major team sports to make a return back to the playing field since COVID-19 began. We spoke Pleasant Valley Athletic Director D'Anne Kroemer enjoyed the fact that Iowa gets to set the example for the nation.

"I think everybody is watching us and you know it's our job to show that Iowans can do it and do it right" Kroemer said.

The new season begins as Iowa has seen a statewide increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Federal guidelines advise that states have a two week decrease in cases before reopening phases.