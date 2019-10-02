Iowa Busch Light distributors close gap, push Carson King total to $3 million

A last-minute donation pushed a beer-money-sign-turned-charitable-donation-drive's total to $3 million, according to the fundraiser's social media post.

Carson King posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon that a group of local beer distributors, which handle the beer Busch Light, donated $41,000 to make his total donation, including matching funds, to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital reach $3 million.

The makers of Busch Light, Anheuser-Busch, had pledged to match donations made to King's Venmo account after he appeared in the background of a broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay from Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was holding a sign asking for money to replenish his supply of the beer.

The beer maker later said they would have "no further association" with King after offensive social media posts he made were about to be reported by The Des Moines Register on Sept. 24. Anheuser-Busch agreed to continue to match future donations.

Online money transfer company Venmo also agreed to match the contributions that King had received.

King will decide how to direct the donation at the children's hospital at a later date.