UPDATE: Iowa Gov. waits to announce business closure updates, COVID-19 cases near 13,000

Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would update Iowans on the May 15th deadline for certain reopenings. Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds said she was still reviewing information with the IDPH and will announce new information or changes Wednesday, "These decisions must be made carefully and be driven by data."

Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed on Tuesday 539 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 12,912. Governor Kim Reynolds provided clarification on the uptick with the new positive cases, saying 319 of the new cases came from Iowans tested at a facility in Nebraska in late April.

Officials also confirmed an additional 18 Iowans have died from the virus, resulting in 289 deaths statewide.

Meanwhile, 385 Iowans are being treated in hospitals while 5,618 people have recovered. So far, 81,288 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

Below are the updated numbers for Iowa counties in the QCA:

Scott: 286 total cases, 8 deaths

Muscatine: 502 total cases, 24 deaths

Louisa: 287 total cases, 3 deaths

Des Moines: 43 total cases, 1 death

Henry: 43 total cases, 1 death

Lee: 18 total cases, 0 deaths

Jackson: 7 total cases, deaths

Clinton: 58 total cases, 1 death

Cedar: 44 total cases, 1 death