Iowa sees record 24-hour period for COVID-19 deaths, tests taken

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) says a new daily record in testing was set Tuesday after 2,258 Iowans were tested for the virus. "I'm really proud of the effort being made to ensure testing is available to Iowans when and where they need it."

Meanwhile, Wednesday a new test site is opening in West Burlington. The state of Iowa is partnering with Great River Health to bring testing to that area. Three other new sites are also opening this week.

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Iowa Department of Public Health's website reported a total of 18,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 487 deaths in Iowa.

That’s 603 new confirmed cases and an additional 21 deaths over the last 24-hours.

In total 139,140 Iowans have been tested. That's 1 in 23 Iowans.

The state is reporting 417 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Iowans who have recovered from the virus up to 9,859.

Here's a local breakdown of the latest numbers:

• Scott, 341 confirmed cases (5,868 tested); nine deaths; 284 recovered.

• Muscatine, 545 confirmed cases (2,895 tested); 40 deaths; 375 recovered.

• Louisa, 336 confirmed cases (1,029 tested); nine deaths; 237 recovered.

• Des Moines, 57 confirmed cases (832 tested); one death; 33 recovered.

• Henry, 67 confirmed cases (665 tested); one death; 48 recovered.

• Lee, 22 confirmed cases (579 tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

• Jackson, 12 confirmed cases (497 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 60 confirmed cases (1,400 tested); one death; 57 recovered.

• Cedar, 46 confirmed cases (794 tested); one death; 40 recovered.