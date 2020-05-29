Iowans can apply for rental, mortgage relief starting Friday

Starting Friday, Iowans can apply for the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program.

This program will provide rental assistance for Iowans who were not able to pay rent since April 1, 2020, up to $3,200. Likewise, the program will provide mortgage payments for homeowners unable to pay since April 1, 2020, up to $3,000.

There are several requirements for Iowans to meet to qualify for this program, including, the current renter or homeowner has not been able to pay since March 17, 2020, because of COVID-19; a person cannot exceed 80% of county income limits at the time of application; the person must not be receiving additional $600 a week through unemployment claims or additional funds from federal stimulus funding.

If an Iowan does not qualify for the program, the state is partnering with Iowa Legal Aid to provide assistance. The state is prepared to take 20,000 applicants.

Governor Kim Reynolds (IA-R) Friday announced how the state will use the money allocated through the CARES Act. Iowa received $1.25 billion to allocate for unexpected expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Reynolds says $700 million will be allocated while the state holds back $550 million for the possibility of future unforeseen expenses due to the pandemic and the unemployment trust fund.

She announced the following breakdown of how the $700 million will be used:

- $215 million for relief to businesses and families

- $100 million for relief to Iowa Farmers

- $125 million to Iowa communities

- $50 million for relief to healthcare workers, including substance use and behavioral health providers

- $85 million for expanding access to telework/health/learning, including access to broadband in rural communities

- $125 million for the state's response, including PPE supplies and overtime

The governor also says the state will launch an online portal for transparency in the allocation of those funds.

Gov. Reynolds also announced starting next week, she will only hold press conferences on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Meantime, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 520 total COVID-19 deaths in the state Friday morning, with an additional 20 in 24 hours.

There were 270 new cases reported, totaling 18,792.

So far, 146,275 Iowans have been tested, including 2,503 in the last 24-hours.

A total of 10,570 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus.