Iowa COVID-19 cases now updated online, in real-time

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 to its website Tuesday, as of 11 a.m. There were also an additional 12 deaths.

The site is now being updated in real-time, allowing Iowans to check the total number of cases throughout the day. By late Tuesday morning, IDPH reported a total of 15,296 cases statewide and a total of 367 deaths.

More than 107,000 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 7,847 have recovered.

Locally, confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday include:

• Scott, 309 confirmed cases (4,644 tested); eight deaths; 276 recovered.

• Muscatine, 531 confirmed cases (2,617 tested); 33 deaths; 322 recovered.

• Louisa, 315 confirmed cases (951 tested); four deaths; 201 recovered.

• Des Moines, 39 confirmed cases (644 tested); one death; 24 recovered.

• Henry, 47 confirmed cases (518 tested); one death; 41 recovered.

• Lee, 20 confirmed cases (447 tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.

• Jackson, eight confirmed cases (385 tested); no deaths; seven recovered.

• Clinton, 61 confirmed cases (1,126 tested); one death; 49 recovered.

• Cedar, 43 confirmed cases (630 tested); one death; 40 recovered.

Gov. Kim Reynold took a moment to go over some of the new features on the webite before turning things over to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the State Medical Director.

Dr. Pedati said Iowa is increasing its serology testing. This type of testing uses a blood sample to check for COVID-19 antibodies.

"We know people infected are starting to develop these antibodies," Dr. Pedati said. "It's important to understand what kind of immunities people may be developing."

This is different from COVID-19 testing in that individuals should not currently be showing symptoms when they take the test.

"Providers can decide if it's needed for an individual patient," Dr. Pedati said.

Kelly Garcia, the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, gave an update on childcare. The state is tracking reports of illness and outbreaks at childcare centers statewide. When there are positive cases, facility closure can vary from two days to two weeks.

Additional guidance on summer camps is expected later this week.