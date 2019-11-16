Iowa Chief Justice dies unexpectedly

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady has passed away. He was 66 years old.

In a statement from his family, they say he passed away unexpectedly Friday evening from a heart attack. Cady was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998. He was selected as chief justice in 2011. His current term runs through 2024.

Statement from the family:

“Tonight(Friday), the state lost a great man, husband, father, grandfather, and jurist. Chief Justice Mark Cady passed away unexpectedly this evening from a heart attack. Arrangements are pending.”

Cady was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees at Drake University. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and four grandchildren.