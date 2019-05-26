Iowa City Police seek missing man

Iowa City Police ask for the public's help locating a man last seen in the downtown area.

Police say 21-year-old Nikolai "Niko" Stielow was last seen on Saturday, May 25 in the downtown area of Iowa City, where he fled from his family.

Stielow is a described as a white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt and black hat with an American flag on it.

Authorities say Stielow has Autism and is in need of his medications.

Anyone with further information about his whereabouts is urged to call Iowa City Police at 319-356-6800.