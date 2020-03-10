Iowa City VA Health Care System announces screenings at all sites amid COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the Iowa City VA Health Care System have announced they will start active screening at all sites. This will begin on Wednesday, March 11.

"While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the American public, the Iowa City VA Health Care System is paying special attention to it," officials said in the release.

As part of the process, officials say that everyone who enters the campus or one of the outpatient clinics will be pre-scanned.

"This may lengthen entry times," officials said. "So patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments."

The screening consists

1. Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms?

2. Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?

3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

of three questions:

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

