Iowa City graduation attendees forced to seek shelter during tornado

Graduates, staff, family, and friends were forced to seek shelter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday evening when a tornado approached Iowa City during the Iowa City West High School graduation ceremony.

Courtesy:: KCRG, @SquigSoup on Twitter

Attendees told KCRG-TV9 officials quickly moved everyone to safe areas of Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the tornado warning was issued for Johnson County Friday evening.

Witnesses described tense moments as the storms approached Iowa City and hundreds of people were forced to seek shelter in the arena.

The storm that produced the tornado stayed to the south of the arena and the ceremony was able to resume once the tornado warning was issued.

One witness remarked, "this is a night the graduates and their families won't soon forget."

Read the original version here: https://www.kcrg.com/content/news/Iowa-City-West-graduation-ceremony-attendees-forced-to-seek-shelter-during-tornado-510411211.html