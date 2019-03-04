Iowa City church found spray-painted

Police are asking for help find those responsible for spray-painting Bible versus and swastikas on an Iowa City church.

Police were called to the Greater Iowa City Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. The crime is believed to have happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

The spray paint was found on several parts of the church building.

Anyone with information or perhaps video, is asked to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this crime. www.iccrimestoppers.org, or 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and you do not need to give you identity to receive a reward.

