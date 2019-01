A 23-year-old inmate has died in Iowa City. Officials say he died while serving time for Sex Offender Registration Violation, a second offense.

Officials say 23-year-old Carl Robinson died from an unexpected medical issue on Monday, Jan. 7.

Robinson was serving a 5-year sentence for violating the Sex Offender Registration. Officials say it was his second offense.

His sentencing began on December 11, 2017.