Iowa City man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

An Iowa City man is charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly had sex with a girl who was 15 years old at the time.

Police said Ishmael Carter, 31, of the 100 block of S. Scott Boulevard, and the victim met on Tinder and developed a relationship. At one point, Carter reportedly uploaded a video to the internet, which showed him and the victim being intimate.

The abuse happened between July 23 and Aug. 29 of this year, police said in an affidavit.

Authorities examined phone and Tinder messages to show the two did carry on a relationship and were at Carter's home several times, according to arrest records.

The affidavit says Carter admitted to having sex with the victim once and thought she was 20 years old. The report goes on to say the victim told a third party that she and Carter had sex three times, two of which were against her will.

Johnson County jail records show he was booked Sunday night and is being held on $25,000 cash bond.